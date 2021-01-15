2 taken to hospital after shooting in Cumberland County, sheriff says

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CBS 17 file photo

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in Cumberland County Friday night, officials said.

The shooting took place in the 200 block of Angel Drive in the Golden Creek Mobile Home Park, according to Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright.

Both victims were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Wright said in a news release just after 10 p.m.

Wright said detectives who investigate major crimes were at the scene and the double shooting is “being actively investigated.”

The area is just south of Fayetteville off Business I-96/U.S. 301. No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar