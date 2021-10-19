2 taken to hospital after shootout in Fayetteville; 1 in custody, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were wounded in Fayetteville Tuesday night when they fired at each other in a shootout, police said.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. along Hogan Street, which is a small side street off Murchison Road just south of Interstate-295.

Both involved were men and both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to Fayetteville police Lt. D. Holloway.

Police said the injuries to both men are not considered life-threatening.

One man is in police custody at the hospital where he was taken for treatment, according to Holloway.

Holloway said police are not sure what triggered the incident.

No other information was available.