2 taken to hospital after shootout in Fayetteville; 1 in custody, police say

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were wounded in Fayetteville Tuesday night when they fired at each other in a shootout, police said.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. along Hogan Street, which is a small side street off Murchison Road just south of Interstate-295.

Both involved were men and both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to Fayetteville police Lt. D. Holloway.

Police said the injuries to both men are not considered life-threatening.

One man is in police custody at the hospital where he was taken for treatment, according to Holloway.

Holloway said police are not sure what triggered the incident.

No other information was available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar