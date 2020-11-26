3 teens arrested in string of violent robberies in Fayetteville, police say

Cumberland County News

FATYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a string of violent robberies in the Fayetteville area, police announced Wednesday.

Police said Wednesday afternoon that two of them had been arrested before announcing the third arrest later in the evening.

The three teens — ages 14, 16, and 17 — are believed to be responsible for eight different robberies. Four vehicles and multiple weapons have been recovered, police said.

The first incident happened in October. Police said a woman was shot and had her car stolen from an apartment parking lot.

The trio is facing several charges including robbery, kidnapping, and attempted first-degree murder. One of them is also charged with a September murder, police said.

