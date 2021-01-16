2 teens found shot in SUV after crash in Cumberland County, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teens were found shot in an SUV when the vehicle crashed Friday night in Cumberland County, deputies say.

The shooting was reported just before 8:55 p.m. in the 200 block of Angel Drive in the Golden Creek Mobile Home Park, according to Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright.

Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe drove along Angle Drive, but hit several mailboxes and fences before crashing into a trailer, a news release said.

Two 18-year-olds were shot — the driver was hit in the arm and the passenger was wounded in the chest.

Both victims were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where Saturday they were reported in stable condition.

The area where the SUV crashed is just south of Fayetteville off Business I-96/U.S. 301. No other information was released.

Detectives are requesting anyone who has information related to this shooting, to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-323-1500 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).