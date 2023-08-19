HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hope Mills police are looking for two suspects from an armed robbery at a convenience store early Saturday morning.

The incident was reported around 6:05 a.m. Saturday at the Circle K gas station at 2494 Hope Mills Road, according to a news release from the Hope Mills Police Department.

Photo from Hope Mills Police

The masked suspects arrived on foot — with one carrying a handgun, police said.

“Upon entering the store, one suspect went behind the counter and took 56 cartons of cigarettes in a black trash bag. Then the suspects exited the store and proceeded to run away,” officers said in the news release.

Two photos were released of the suspects. One suspect was dressed in all black with red tennis shoes. The other suspect had a dark blue sweatshirt, dark pants and tan shoes, possibly Timberlands.

No workers were injured. No customers were inside the store during the robbery.

Hope Mill police said anyone with information about the robbery or suspects is asked to contact Det. Lawson at 910-425-4103 or submit their tip anonymously to Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS.