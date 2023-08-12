FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More details were released Saturday night in the case of a baby girl missing for nearly a month in Cumberland County.

Raylee Marie Reed, who is 15 months old, was initially believed to be with a 55-year-old man after custody rights were revoked for a woman in Linden, according to a Saturday afternoon news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday night, deputies said they also were looking for and wanted to “speak with” Brandy Marie America, 27, of Linden.

Deputies also revealed that Raylee — last seen on July 14 — might be with Brandy America or the man they previously identified — Lawrence Rexal America.

Raylee was reported missing Friday after she was last spotted in mid-July in a grey 2007 Nissan Titan driven by Lawrence America in front 6254 Crocket Raynor Road in Linden.

Lawrence Rexal America (left) and Brandy Marie America. Photos from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Raylee Marie Reed (left) and Lawrence Rexal America. Photos from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier Saturday, deputies said that in July 2022, Raylee was placed in the care of family member Violet Reed who was residing at the location where Lawrence America was seen driving the Nissan Titan with Raylee.

On August 8 — just three days before Raylee was reported missing — custody rights were revoked, and Violet Reed no longer has legal custody of Raylee, deputies said.

The Nissan Titan has a North Carolina license plate of RDX-2803, deputies said.

Lawrence America is about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair, deputies said. Lawrence America also has a tribal tattoo on his upper left arm, a tattoo of a skull on his left leg, and a tattoo on his chest of “Larry” with two hearts.

Raylee weighs about 15 to 20 pounds, is about 24 inches tall and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Deputies said anyone with information about the location of either Lawrence America or Raylee should contact Special Victims Unit Detective J.C. Jones at (910) 677-5457 or the Watch Commander after hours at (910) 677-5432. To remain anonymous, contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).