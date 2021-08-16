Police: 2 wanted in car break-ins, credit card fraud in Fayetteville, Raleigh

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they need help identifying suspects involved in several car break-ins and stolen credit card purchases throughout the city along with similar crimes in Raleigh, Charlotte and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In a Monday news release, Fayetteville police released several photos of the suspects, who officials said have also been using stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards and other items from various stores including Lowe’s and Target in Fayetteville.

Police said there were at least 11 incidents in Fayetteville. One suspect was described as 5-foot-8 with a “crazy lazy eye,” police said.

In one incident at a store at 5461 Yadkin Rd. on Aug. 10, the staff of O’Reilly Auto Parts managed to take photos of the SUV the pair was driving, police said.

“This is the same vehicle used during the commission of additional offenses,” the news release said.

The SUV is a dark mid-2000s Jeep Cherokee with dark tinted windows, a roof rack, chrome trim, and chrome wheels.

Anyone with information regarding this motor vehicle break-in/fraud investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Jackson at (910) 751-9363 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).