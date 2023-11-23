HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four 19-year-olds and two women were among six people who were arrested during a drug raid at a home in Hope Mills last week, police said.
The incident took place on Friday at a house in the 5600 block of Duncan St., according to a news release from the Hope Mills Police Department.
A search warrant was obtained and executed at the home, police said.
An image from police showed the items found during the search, which appeared to include cellphones and a piece of cloth with “Dead Broke 2 Mad Rich” printed on it.
“Police also seized three firearms, marijuana, fentanyl, and $7,800 in cash from the residence.
Hope Mills police said the following people were arrested:
- Christian Faison, 22, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of schedule I substance – fentanyl, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and obstruction of justice.
- Jason Scrivner, 23, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of schedule I substance – fentanyl, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and obstruction of justice.
- Jordan Stokes, 19, was charged with possession of schedule I substance – fentanyl, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and obstruction of justice.
- Sincere Washinton, 19, was charged with possession of schedule I substance – fentanyl, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and obstruction of justice.
- Jordynn Martin, 19, was charged with possession of schedule I substance – fentanyl, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and obstruction of justice.
- Zamora Wilkins, 19, was charged with possession of schedule I substance – fentanyl, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and obstruction of justice.
“This investigation is a joint investigation with the NC SBI and is still currently ongoing,” the news release said.