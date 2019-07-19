2 women charged after Cumberland County toddler suffers serious burns while having hair done

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The two women wanted after a Cumberland County girl suffered second-degree burns on her back while getting extensions on her hair have turned themselves in and appeared in court, according to Sheriff Ennis Wright.

On May 31 around 6:30 p.m., a woman left her child in the care of Beverly Turner and agreed to let Turner’s roommate, Tasha Chappell, add waist-length extensions to the child’s hair.

Beverly Turner and Tasha Chappell’s mugshots (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Ennis Wright said Chappell was using a method where she dipped the 2-year-old’s hair in boiling water in order to add the extensions.

Chappell claimed the toddler moved and the hair that was in the boiling water touched the toddler’s back, the sheriff’s office said. When the toddler’s hair hit her back, it took off several layers of skin.

However, in a later interview, it was revealed the pot of boiling water fell on the child.

The women waited one hour and four minutes before calling 911, Wright said.

The 2-year-old was transported to UNC-Chapel Hill for treatment of second-degree burns on 7% of her body.

“There is a good likelihood of her having permanent scarring,” Wright wrote in a Facebook post.

The mother told authorities she did not agree to let Chappell use the boiling water method.

Both women turned themselves in on Wednesday on felony child abuse charges. Both have made their first court appearances.

Turner is being held on a $50,000 secured bond. Chappell was given a $50,000 secured bond but has since bonded out, Wright said.

