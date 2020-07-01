2 women charged with attempted murder day after pair found shot in car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two women face attempted first-degree murder charges after Fayetteville police found two women shot in a car early Tuesday morning, a news release.

Alexa Lara, 23, of Lumber Bridge and Tamera Gould, 25, of Fayetteville are each charged with: attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and felony conspiracy, police said.

Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the intersection of Murchison Road and Bragg Boulevard after a report of shots fired into a vehicle. The vehicle was stopped in the left turn lane. Two women inside were suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The victims were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and have since been released.

Investigators determined that the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

“More charges are likely to follow regarding other vehicles that were also struck at this busy intersection,” police said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: