2 women found shot in car in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after two women were found shot in a car early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Murchison Road and Bragg Boulevard to a report of a shooting into an occupied vehicle just after 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

They found a a vehicle stopped in the left turn lane, police said.

Two women suffering from gunshot wounds were found. They were both taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The extent of their injuries wasn’t known, according to police.

Police did not release any suspect information.

