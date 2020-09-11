20 gallons of ‘suspected moonshine’ found during Cumberland County traffic stop, troopers say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a trooper pulled over a speeding driver and found they were hauling 20 gallons of home-brewed liquor in plastic jugs.

The agency said this week that when troopers pulled over the motorist about 70 miles south of Raleigh in Cumberland County, they discovered the driver was stowing a stash of “suspected moonshine” in the car, along with a gun.

The state Alcohol Law Enforcement division seized the bootleg booze and launched an investigation.

The suspect hasn’t been identified and the agency didn’t say whether they were charged.

The homemade alcohol is known to be stronger than liquor manufactured by federal standards.