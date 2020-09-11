FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a trooper pulled over a speeding driver and found they were hauling 20 gallons of home-brewed liquor in plastic jugs.
The agency said this week that when troopers pulled over the motorist about 70 miles south of Raleigh in Cumberland County, they discovered the driver was stowing a stash of “suspected moonshine” in the car, along with a gun.
The state Alcohol Law Enforcement division seized the bootleg booze and launched an investigation.
The suspect hasn’t been identified and the agency didn’t say whether they were charged.
The homemade alcohol is known to be stronger than liquor manufactured by federal standards.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Trump administration receives second nomination for Nobel Peace Prize
- 20 gallons of ‘suspected moonshine’ found during Cumberland County traffic stop, troopers say
- State employees can use paid time off to help polls on Election Day in NC
- Women committed hate crime by attacking Trump supporters, AG says
- Bus drivers, teachers facing risk of getting COVID-19 at work