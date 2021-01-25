20-year-old injured in shooting at Fayetteville house party

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old was wounded when someone opened fire at a house party in Fayetteville early Sunday morning, police said.

Police were called to a home in the 700 block of Helen Street just before 1:30 a.m. in reference to shots being fired at a house party.

Police said just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a traffic collision near the home on Helen Street.

A 20-year-old at the scene of the collision was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police later learned he had been shot at the house party.

Further information was in immediately available.

Detectives are seeking anyone with information regarding this incident, or anyone with video footage from this area during the time of the incident, to contact police.