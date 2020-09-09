200 Fort Bragg paratroopers return from deployment

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A unit of about 200 paratroopers assigned to Fort Bragg’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, returned Wednesday from an overseas deployment.

The soldiers were stationed in the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

“We couldn’t be more proud of what our Paratroopers accomplished during their time supporting Operation Inherent Resolve,” said Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III, commander, 2nd Brigade Combat Team. “As a member of the Coalition they enabled a transitional time in the war on ISIS.”

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) tweeted Wednesday that due to progress made in Iraq, defense officials decided to reduce troop presence in Iraq from about 5,200 to 3,000 troops during the month of September.

CENTCOM says the reduced footprint allows for more advising and assisting of partners in Iraq in “rooting out the final remnants of ISIS in Iraq and ensuring its enduring defeat.”

“Our Iraqi and Syrian Kurdish Partners are increasingly capable of keeping ISIS defeated, and by these Paratroopers going home it’s a direct reflection of their mission success. It’s important to recognize the context in which these young men and women deployed,” Kiniery said.