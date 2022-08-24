FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville’s Homicide Unit has identified, arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in the early morning convenience store shooting at the corner of Murchison and Shaw Mill Roads.

Zavion Richburg, 21, is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond following the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Ricardo Pittman.

Fayetteville police said Pittman died Wednesday morning at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after he was found at the Quik-n-Go convenience store at the corner of Murchison and Shaw mill roads around 3:30 a.m. Police confirmed he was shot multiple times in the chest.

No court appearance for Richburg has been released.