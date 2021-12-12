21-year-old gunned down in Fayetteville homicide, attack does not appear to be random, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old is dead after he was shot multiple times just after midnight on Sunday in Fayetteville.

Malik Singletary, 21, was shot multiple times along the 300 block of Stuart Avenue at approximately 12:06 a.m., the Fayetteville Police Department said.

The department also said the shooting did not appear to be random. However, the homicide remains under investigation and the department’s homicide unit is still on-scene.

Singletary was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital by local EMS where he was pronounced dead.