22-year-old man charged with robbing, murdering Fayetteville security guard

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old Hope Mills man has been charged with murdering a security guard earlier in the month during a robbery at a hotel in Fayetteville, police said.

Dahsir Thomas Welch. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

Dahsir Thomas Welch was already in the Cumberland County Jail on unrelated charges when he was charged in the shooting death of Jerry Smothers on June 5, police said.

Welch faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

He’s being held without bond.

Police said security guard Jerry Smothers, 63, was shot in the back of the head and robbed of his car and wallet while working a night shift.

The hotel along Cedar Creek Road is closed for renovations but Smothers was there to guard the building and construction equipment inside.

Smothers died of his injuries on June 13.

Mary Jo Hinton said it was one of the worst days of her life after her brother Jerry Smothers died in a Fayetteville hospital.

“It’s a huge void it’s like a black cloud over our entire family. To know that he died a violent death for no reason is horrific. The people of North Carolina and Fayetteville need to know that there’s somebody on the street that’s capable of putting a gun to the back of somebody’s head and pulling the trigger and not caring about the consequences of doing that,” said Hinton, the victim’s sister.

Smothers also leaves behind a wife and two stepchildren. He’s known by his loved ones as a funny and caring family man who would help anyone.