A Fort Bragg soldier returns to the United States on Tuesday. Photo courtesy: 82nd Airborne Division

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of about 230 soldiers from Fort Bragg are expected to return home just ahead of Independence Day following a European deployment earlier this year.

This would be the second group of troops to return after thousands were deployed to Poland six months ago. President Joe Biden sent 5,000 Fort Bragg troops to Europe as the Russian military started to surround Ukraine’s border and then start a war.

About 300 82nd Airborne paratroopers already returned home Tuesday, landing at Pope Army Airfield.

The latest group returning home is expected to arrive after 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Msg. Brian Rodan, spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division.

The Fort Bragg troops were rapidly deployed to Europe in February to reinforce and reassure NATO allies.