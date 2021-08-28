24 apartment units evacuated after high carbon monoxide levels found in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville fire crews evacuated 24 apartment units in a complex Saturday night after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

The incident was reported around 8:10 p.m. at the Kings Cross Apartments at 5750-23 Ivanhoe Court, the news release said.

The call stemmed from residents in one unit telling officials that their carbon monoxide alarm was alerting them.

Crews first on the scene checked and found unsafe levels of carbon monoxide, the news release said. The department’s hazmat team was then called in.

The entire apartment building of 24 units was then evacuated.

Crews found high levels of carbon monoxide in several apartments and the natural gas supply was then cut off to the building.

The fire department and Piedmont Natural Gas crews will work Saturday night to find the specific source causing the elevated levels, officials said.

No injuries or illnesses were reported.