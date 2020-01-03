24-year-old pedestrian killed in Fayetteville hit and run

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have identified the two pedestrians hit in a fatal hit and run that happened Thursday along Murchison Road.

Police say Titius C. Patterson, 24, of Fayetteville was the man who died as a result of the crash. Following the collision, he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The second pedestrian, Michael T. Speas, 24, of Fayetteville was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have yet to locate the suspect’s vehicle but it is described as a burgundy sedan.

This story will be updated.

