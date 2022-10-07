FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A unique test for the intense U.S. Army course of Special Forces candidates is now underway across dozens of counties in North Carolina.

The test — called Robin Sage — is an “unconventional warfare exercise” that pits the Fort Bragg candidates for Special Forces against opposing forces in a fictional country called “Pineland.”

Robin Sage will last until Nov. 7 and takes place in 25 counties in North Carolina — including several in central North Carolina including Wake, Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore and Sampson.

“Throughout the exercise military and civilian personnel, as well as community volunteers who serve as auxiliary actors will participate in and provide support as role-playing elements,” a news release from Fort Bragg said.

Robin Sage lasts for two weeks and is the final test for students who seek to graduate from the Special Forces Qualification Course at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg.

“All Robin Sage movements and events, have been coordinated with public safety

officials throughout the various towns and counties hosting the training,” the Fort Bragg news release said. “Residents are advised to steer clear of the student elements and role-players, and may be expected to hear non-lethal ammunition sounds and see occasional non-lethal flares.”

Special Forces candidates assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School take part in the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina, September 28, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

The other North Carolina counties for Robin Sage include Alamance, Anson, Bladen, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Columbus, Davidson, Guilford, Montgomery, New Hanover, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rowan, Scotland, Stanly and Union.

Three counties in South Carolina are also included in Robin Sage: Chesterfield, Dillon, and Marlboro.

“Residents with concerns should contact local law enforcement officials, who will immediately contact exercise control officials,” according to the Fort Bragg news release.

The test has been taken by Special Forces candidates for more than 50 years.