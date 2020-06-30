$25k reward offered for information leading to arrest in Fort Bragg soldier’s death

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. Army officials are now offering a $25,000 reward in the homicide case of a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose remains were found along the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

The $25,000 reward is an increase from the $15,000 reward that was announced earlier in June.

Spc. Enrique Roman Martinez, 21, was last seen May 22 at a campsite near Mile Marker 46 on South Core Banks, one of the islands that make up Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Spc. Enrique Roman Martinez in a photo from Fort Bragg.

Roman-Martinez’s friends reported him missing the evening of May 23. His phone and wallet were found at the campsite.

Army officials said that partial remains were found May 29. The identification of Roman-Martinez was made with dental records, officials said.

“The remains washed up on Shackleford Banks Island, part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore, an area where the prevailing tides have unfortunately washed ashore remains in years past,” U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command said in a news release.

The army said the $25,000 reward is offered for anyone who can give credible information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Roman-Martinez’s homicide.

Roman-Martinez of Chino, Calif., was a human resource specialist assigned to Headquarters Company, 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

He entered the Army in Sept, 2016, attended airborne school at Fort Benning, Ga. and was assigned as a paratrooper to Fort Bragg in March 2017.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Army CID Special Agents at 910-396-8777 or the Military Police Desk at 910-396-1179.