FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has announced the results of an initiative encouraging people to turn themselves in.

Through the department’s Arrest Warrant Initiative, anyone with active arrest warrants for non-violent crimes was asked turn themselves in voluntarily Wednesday through Friday. In return, police released them on a written promise to appear in court or on an unsecured bond with a new court date, according to the initiative.

As a result, officers say 29 arrests have been made consisting of about 54 charges.

The initiative also led to someone providing a wanted suspect’s location, which led to the execution of a search warrant, a drug bust and two arrests, according to police.

Fayetteville police say criminal history was also considered in the turn-in process.