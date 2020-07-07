29-year-old woman found dead in Cumberland County Detention Center cell

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 29-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday in her cell at the Cumberland County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

Wendy Sutton of Fayetteville had been held at the detention center June 29.

She was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in her single person cell, the sheriff’s office said.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Miss Sutton’s family during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

An autopsy will be performed by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Sutton’s death remains under investigation.