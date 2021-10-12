2nd arrest made in deadly double shooting in Hope Mills after suspect surrenders

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – The second suspect wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting in September in Hope Mills turned himself in on Sunday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Prentice Oran McMillan, 42, of Fayetteville was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, complicacy, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Carlos Emanuel Thurman Gillis, 38, was killed in a shooting on Sept. 18. Gillis died at the scene and a second victim was taken to the hospital, deputies said.

McMillan is being held on no bond.

His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday.

Last week, Antonio Patterson, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy, and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting.

Patterson is also being held on no bond.