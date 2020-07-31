2nd arrest made in fatal shooting of man behind Fayetteville laundromat

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police announced on Friday a second arrest in the murder of a 32-year-old man who was shot behind a laundromat earlier in July.

According to police, the shooting occurred on July 12 at 5:20 p.m. behind the Glam-O-Rama cleaners along the 400-block of Hope Mills Road.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a male and female were behind the business when the suspect approached them. During a physical altercation, the suspect assaulted the female, and shot the male victim,” the news release said.

The male victim, later identified as Antonio Lorenzo Gonzales, of Hope Mills, died after he was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The female victim suffered minor injuries.

Derrick Ellis Boyd (Fayetteville Police Department)

Police said Derrick Ellis Boyd, 47, of Fayetteville, is in custody and facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Boyd was taken into custody, without incident, by US Marshals at his home, police said.

Boyd’s arrest came more than 10 days after the arrest of Mark Anthony Russell, 30.

Russell was arrested on July 19 in Goodland, Kansas, by Sherman County Deputies, police said. He is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Fayetteville police, “Russell targeted Gonzales for a robbery, resulting in the shooting death of Gonzales.”

Police announced the arrest on Monday and as of that day, Russell was still awaiting extradition to Fayetteville.

Boyd is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 676-5793 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

