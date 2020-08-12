2nd arrest made in teen’s murder after shootout in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shootout that killed a teen boy and hurt two others, Fayetteville police said.

Tahlique Devon McKinnon

Tahlique Devon McKinnon was arrested Wednesday in the 200 block of Puritan Street. He faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and first-degree murder, according to Fayetteville police.

The shooting happened just after 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 1900 block of Tryon Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The initial call was that “several subjects that were shot,” the news release said.

Officials also said “a disturbance started between groups of subjects. During the disturbance, gunfire was exchanged resulting in the victims being struck.”

Jaheem Smith, 17, of St. Pauls, was found dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old was also arrested and charged in connection with this case. Fayetteville police said he was charged with first-degree murder, six counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Due to the age of the second suspect, his identity is not being released, police said.

McKinnon remains behind bars at the Cumberland County Detention Center where he is being held under no bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective S. Catlett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).