2nd death from COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County; 2 new cases also detected

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County officials Monday afternoon announced the county’s second death related to COVID-19.

The person died Friday at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, according to a news release from Cumberland County officials.

“The patient was in their 70s and had underlying medical conditions,” the news release said.

Officials also said Monday that there were two new cases in Cumberland County, which brings the total to 86.

Last week, officials in Cumberland County announced the first death from COVID-19.

The patient, a person in their 40s, had traveled out of state and died in Georgia on a week ago from complications related to the virus, officials said.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and others who are grieving this loss,” Cumberland County Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green said in the news release. “We want everyone to remain engaged in preventing the spread of the virus, especially by following the stay at home order and social distancing.”

