FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A second home was destroyed by fire in Fayetteville on Saturday, officials said.

The first blaze around 9:40 a.m. destroyed a home that was being renovated at 312 Currie St., according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

A fire later in the afternoon destroyed a home at 5012 Collins St., which is off Johnson Street near Bragg Boulevard, officials said.

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

The second fire broke out around 2:15 p.m. and there was smoke and fire showing from the residence when fire crews arrived.

The blaze caused about $155,000 in damage to the single-level home. Photos show major damage to the house with heavy damage to the roof.

No one was injured. It’s not clear how many people were displaced.

The Fayetteville Fire Department Fire Investigation team is looking into the cause of the fire.