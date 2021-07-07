2nd man arrested, charged in shooting death of Spring Lake pregnant woman

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police arrested and charged a second man in the May 17 shooting death of a woman and her unborn child.

Sincere Perry (FPD photo)

Sincere Perry, 19, of Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and injury to real property.

Raymond Holmes Jr. (FPD photo)

Perry was arrested in Hope Mills and taken to the Cumberland County Jail where he received no bond.

Back in May, police arrested Raymond Earl Holmes Jr., 41, of Fayetteville, and charged him with first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The woman, who has since been identified as Ashanti Bellamy, 22, of Spring Lake, was taken to the hospital where she later died, according to authorities.

Holmes Jr. is also charged with the assault of another man who was taken to the hospital and later released.