FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County deputies on Monday made a second arrest in the murder of a woman found dead in December, a news release said.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Michael Lee Witt, of Fayetteville, and charged him with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder in the death of Jessi Lindsley.

Witt was previously identified as someone deputies wanted to question, but deputies later said he was no longer wanted for questioning.

Lindsley, 38, was found dead on Dec. 17 in the area of Gray’s Creek. Her body was discovered on Butler Nursery Road near Blossom Road – which is between N.C. 87 and the Cape Fear River, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office previously said.

Javeeno Jeno Antonio Resimo, 18, of Hope Mills, was arrested the following day. He was initially charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder. A month later, the sheriff’s office charged him with first-degree murder in Lindsley’s death.

Witt was jailed on a $100,000 bond. He is due in court Tuesday afternoon.