FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Robeson County man is the second person to be charged with murder in the November shooting death of another man in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office previously cleared him of questioning in the murder investigation, but has now charged and arrested him anyway.

Homicide detectives with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Special Response Team, served a search warrant in the 2200 block of Lake Upchurch Road in Parkton on Tuesday.

There, detectives arrested 23-year-old Tyler Alex Culbreth in the Nov. 15 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Jefferey Michael Cain in the 3400 block of State Street in Hope Mills, the sheriff’s office said.

Culbreth was charged with first-degree murder. He was placed in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Detectives originally wanted to speak with Culbreth to see if he knew something about the murder, CBS 17 previously reported on Dec. 5.

His first court appearance is at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A day after the shooting, sheriff’s homicide detectives arrested and charged 27-year-old James Christopher Brown Jr., of Hope Mills, with first-degree murder.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).