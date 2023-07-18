FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The second man wanted in the killing of a teen girl has been arrested.

Jayquan Deshawn Blandshaw , 22, of Hope Mills was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Victoria Faith Jefferson, of Tar Heel, on April 17 in the 5500 block of Gilcrest Sands Drive in Hope Mills, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Blandshaw was placed in the Cumberland County Jail without bond. He is also charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. His first court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was also served with unrelated warrants for possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of stolen goods, and felony larceny. He was given a $6,000.00 secured bond for those charges.

Jocephus Jones, 21, the other man charged in Jefferson’s death was arrested May 16. He is also in the Cumberland County Jail without bond on a first-degree murder charge.

If you have information regarding this investigation please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. McLeod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.