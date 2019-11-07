2nd suspect in Fayetteville Halloween murder arrested in Florida, 3rd still wanted

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The second of three suspects in a deadly shooting in Fayetteville was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a Thursday press release from the Fayetteville police.
Dwight Dewey Bristol was one of three charged in connection with the shooting death of Deaundre Williamson-Servin, which happened on Oct. 31 along the 500 block of School Street, police said.
Bristol is charged with first-degree murder. He is being transported back to Fayetteville to be interviewed and served on his warrant, the release said.
Derrick Bridges, 36, was arrested Monday along the 1900 block of Cedar Creek Road. He was given no bond.
Fayetteville police are still looking for Dequan Donaldson. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Bristol, Bridges, and Donaldson are all charged with first-degree murder.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren campaigns in Raleigh
- On the birthday of slain Durham man, family recalls happy moments
- Mom whose overdose photo went viral celebrates 3 years of sobriety with photoshoot
- NC college student accused of planning campus shooting bonds out of jail
- Franklin County teen battling illness looking for help to spread holiday cheer to children
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now