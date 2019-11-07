2nd suspect in Fayetteville Halloween murder arrested in Florida, 3rd still wanted

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The second of three suspects in a deadly shooting in Fayetteville was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a Thursday press release from the Fayetteville police.

Dwight Dewey Bristol was one of three charged in connection with the shooting death of Deaundre Williamson-Servin, which happened on Oct. 31 along the 500 block of School Street, police said.

Bristol is charged with first-degree murder. He is being transported back to Fayetteville to be interviewed and served on his warrant, the release said.

Derrick Bridges, 36, was arrested Monday along the 1900 block of Cedar Creek Road. He was given no bond.

Fayetteville police are still looking for Dequan Donaldson. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Bristol, Bridges, and Donaldson are all charged with first-degree murder.

