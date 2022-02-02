3 adults displaced after large fire badly damages Fayetteville home, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three adults were displaced and a home suffered more than $20,000 in damage due to a large fire Wednesday morning in Fayetteville, fire officials said.

Crews responded to a house fire call at 6:10 a.m. at a home in the 3300-block of Little Beaver Drive, near Fargo Drive, in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood.

The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy fire and smoke showing from the single-story home. Crews then declared the incident as a working fire and additional units were dispatched, according to officials.

The fire was extinguished as of 6:50 a.m., but crews remain on the scene for overhaul operations.

Authorities said three adults were outside of the home when firefighters arrived and no one was injured.

The three adults have been displaced from their home due to the significant damage from the fire – approximately $20,000 worth, according to a Fayetteville Fire Department report.

The American Red Cross has been requested to assist those displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.