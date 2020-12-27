3 armed robberies in 45 minutes in Fayetteville, police have suspects on video

Cumberland County News

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Three separate convenience stores along the Raeford Road and Hope Mills Road corridor were robbed between the hours of 10:35 p.m. and 11:13 p.m. a day after Christmas.

In each robbery, the suspect walked behind the counter, displayed a black revolver, and demanded money.

Police said they believe the robberies are related.

“It is still early in the investigation but there are a few similarities that lead us to believe it is possible they are related, such as similar MO, similar weapon, similar suspect descriptions,” said Fayetteville police Sgt. Jeremy Glass.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies is asked to contact Sgt. Honeycutt at (910) 303-9755 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). 

