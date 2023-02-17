FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Six firearms were seized and three people were arrested Friday by the Fayetteville Police Department.

On Friday, detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Gang Unit and assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Emergency Response Team, Violent Crime Apprehension Team and Community Empowerment Response Team conducted a search warrant at 1132 Bunce Road.

Police seized six firearms, of which two were reported stolen, ammunition and gang membership items were recovered from the residence, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Dontravieus Lendale McMillian, 27, Larry Donshonti Portis, 36, and Brandon Terrez Lilly, 38, were arrested, police said.

Portis was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $35,000 secured bond.

McMillian was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Lilly was arrested on an order for arrest for a probation violation and was released on an unsecured bond.

