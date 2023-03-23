FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police announced on Thursday that three men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Waffle House last Friday.

Officers said they have arrested 25-year-old Kentrell Hardy, of Lillington, 19-year-old Algensi Calderon-Acevedo, of Hope Mills, and 19-year-old Roderick Lee Stewart, of Fayetteville.

At about 12:46 a.m. Friday morning, officers said they were called to the Waffle House at the 2100 block of Cedar Creek Road in reference to a business robbery and a personal robbery.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

When they arrived, witnesses told them that two people came in and pointed a gun at the cashier and another employee.

Officers have now identified them as Hardy and Stewart.

One of them demanded the cashier to open the register and give them money, according to witnesses.

They said the cashier complied and the suspect took money from the register.

The other man demanded money from the other employee, who also complied, according to police.

Officers said the suspects left on foot, then got in a white Ford Expedition nearby and fled the area.

Calderon-Acevedo was driving the car and did not have a registration number plate displayed, according to investigators.

There were no other employees or customers in the building at the time of the robbery, according to the police department.

Police said they arrested Hardy Saturday, just one day after the robbery.

Hardy is charged with:

Two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspire to robbery with a dangerous weapon

Second degree kidnapping

Possession of stolen goods

He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail under a $450,000 secured bond.

On Sunday, officers said they found the white Ford Expedition with no registration number plate displayed and initiated a traffic stop.

They arrested Calderon-Acevedo, who was driving the vehicle, without incident, according to the police department.

The officers who pulled him over said he was found with marijuana and was uncooperative.

They executed a search warrant on the vehicle, where investigators said they found:

A mask and hoody worn by one of the suspects in the robbery

A handgun magazine

Drug paraphernalia

Calderon-Acevedo was charged with:

Two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspire to robbery with a dangerous weapon

Second degree kidnapping

Possession of stolen goods

Possession of marijuana up to 0.5 ounce

Resist delay and obstruct

He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail under a $550,000 secured bond.

On Wednesday, officers said members of the police department’s violent criminal apprehension team arrested Stewart.

They said the team found him at a home along the 6500 block of Vineyard Drive, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators said they executed a search warrant and found:

Three guns

Felony amounts of marijuana

Stewart was charged with:

Two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspire to robbery with a dangerous weapon

Second degree kidnapping

Possession of stolen goods

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling

He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail under a $510,000 secured bond.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

(Fayetteville Police Department)

(Fayetteville Police Department)

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Fayetteville police said they were called to the same Waffle House in reference to a fistfight and shots fired after 10 p.m. Friday, the same day of the business and personal robbery. However, they sad the two incidents were not related.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about these individuals to contact Detective J. Frashure at (910) 303-8967 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app