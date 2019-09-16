3 brothers sought after robbery, stabbing in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are searching for three brothers considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Michael Davis, Montrel Davis and Marques Davis are all wanted for nearly stabbing a man to death after a robbery Sept. 1.

Police say they stole a handgun and cash from a man while a woman went to his apartment and distracted the victim.

Michelle Kennedy has been arrested and faces several charges in the case, including attempted murder.

Police say she went to the victim’s North Street apartment and asked to use the phone.

The victim let her inside.

“She then asked to use the restroom, when she exited the restroom and she was walking her back out, three males who we determined were all brothers, forced their way into the residence,” Fayetteville Police Department Sgt. Jeremy Glass said. “They began to assault him and stabbed him multiple times.”

The victim was released after spending 10 days in the hospital.

Police think there was some connection between the victim and suspects. They say this was not a random incident.

