FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people in Fayetteville were caught on Wednesday for trespassing, dog fighting and drug activity, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Over the last month, police said they received several reports from a concerned homeowner and neighbors about people “squatting” inside an empty home in the 4600 block of Cheltenham Road.

Community members reported that the individuals inside the residence were engaged in criminal activity, including the sale and distribution of fentanyl, violent crimes and dog fighting.

The Narcotic-Vice Suppression Unit and the Fraud and Aggravated Assault Unit obtained a search warrant for the residence.

On Wednesday, police said the Emergency Response Team executed the warrant. Detectives found the individuals with evidence of firearm use, drug sales and animal cruelty involving several pitbulls.

Beretta Kearney, 32, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, felony conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, two counts of cruelty to animals and misdemeanor conspiracy.

Allen Hill, 36, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, felony conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, two counts of cruelty to animals and misdemeanor conspiracy.

George Phillips, 30, was charged with two counts of sell and deliver fentanyl.

Police said the individuals were removed from the residence and the property owner was notified.

“The Fayetteville Police Department would like to thank Cumberland County Animal Services for their assistance during this investigation,” said the department in a news release. “We would also like to thank the community for coming forward and reporting suspicious activity, allowing us to continue to ensure the safety of our community.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips are completely anonymous.

Crimestoppers can be reached by calling (910) 483-8477 or by submitting an electronic tip by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.