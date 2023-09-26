A stolen Glock 43 9mm handgun (left) and stolen Hammerli TAC R1 22C AR-style rifle were later recovered by Fayetteville police. Photo from Fayetteville Police Dept.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three children have been detained after they were found with a stolen car and stolen guns last week in Fayetteville, police said Tuesday.

A stolen Hammerli TAC R1 22C AR-style rifle, a Glock 43 9mm handgun, a stolen 2016 Ford Focus, and several financial transaction cards were recovered during the investigation.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 19 in a parking lot near the 6800 block of Willowbrook Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville Police Department.

Detectives spotted a trio of juveniles, who had a stolen car and stolen guns, police said.

The suspects all ran as police approached the scene.

Two were captured near the scene that day and the third was detained the next day.

One of the stolen guns came from a car break-in where suspects shot out the window to gain access to the vehicle.

Two of the minors were already adjudicated as delinquent and were placed back into secure custody at the Juvenile Detention Center.

The charges the three juveniles face include: breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a handgun by a minor.