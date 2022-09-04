FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people are displaced after a residential fire early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Fayetteville Fire Department and the Cumberland Road Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 3800 block of East Shephard Street.

The first arriving department found a single story house showing heavy fire from the rear and roof of the structure. Additional units were dispatched after the call was upgraded to a working fire.

Officials say the home suffered heavy fire and water damage and three people were displaced.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.