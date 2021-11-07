3 displaced in 3rd Fayetteville house fire this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were displaced in a Sunday night house fire — now bringing the total to 10 displaced in three Fayetteville house fires over the weekend.

The latest fire was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday at 6226 Penfield Driver, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials.

Fire crews saw smoke coming from the home when they arrived. All of the home’s occupants were also out as firefighters got to the scene.

“Personnel performed an offensive fire attack and quickly brought the fire under control,” the news release said

The home has about $20,000 worth of damage from the fire. The American Red Cross is helping the three displaced people. No one was injured.

The first fire of the weekend happened Saturday around 8:50 a.m. at a home in the 6800 block of Brasswood Drive.

A family of four was displaced following that fire in which no one was injured. However, a firefighter suffered a knee injury at the scene that was not in relation to the flames.

The second fire started because of cooking and happened around noon Sunday at a home in the 7000 block of Ryan Street.

The American Red Cross is helping a family of three — including two children — who were displaced after the fire caused $15,000 in damage to the house.

No one was injured.