SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to the killing of a Fayetteville teen earlier this month.

De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, was killed at the Mobil Mart at 1300 Central Drive on Oct. 8, the police said.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

In addition, 19-year-old Javeel Cleshaun Brown, of Fayetteville, and Dywoun Mi’keal Ford, 20, of Cameron, have been charged with accessory after the fact.

Brown and Ford were placed in the Harnett County Detention Center, each under a $250,000 secured bond.

Police are looking for Rahsaan Lee Young, 23, of Fayetteville, and are seeking assistance from the community to locate him.

Information regarding his whereabouts may be provided by calling the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or the Investigation Division of the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 693-1481, or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110.

The investigation is ongoing.