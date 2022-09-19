FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The American Red Cross is deploying three disaster volunteers from the Fayetteville area to assist victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.

The three bilingual volunteers are part of the Sandhills Chapter of the American Red Cross and two are natives of Puerto Rico.

“It is an emotional rollercoaster,” Lori Nieves, one of the Red Cross Disaster Volunteers said.

Nieves is going along with her husband, Roman, who’s a native of the island. Ignacio Rivera will also be joining the couple. He just completed the training needed for this mission on Sunday.

“I finished some of my training yesterday and I’m ready to go down (and) support, you know, whatever they need,” Rivera said.

The trio will be going door to door, talking to victims, assessing damage and reporting it to agencies that will be deploying resources.

They will be on the island for at least two weeks, with the time in flux, as reports of flooding in Puerto Rico still up in the air.

“Looking at the road and going ‘okay, we are going to have to travel down some of the roads’. We are already preparing,” Lori Nieves said.

The American Red Cross is also starting to prepare donated blood just in case it’s needed.

“We have pre-positioned blood in the area so if that would be a need, (the) Red Cross would be there to provide it,” Phil Harris, the Executive Director of Sandhills Chapter of American Red Cross said.

Additionally, disaster volunteers said the main goal is to make sure those on the island get the help they need.

“So, they know that they are not by themselves. We care about them,” Roman Nieves said.

Volunteers will board a plane to Puerto on Tuesday morning.