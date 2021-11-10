3 Fayetteville ‘violent felons’ who cut monitoring devices found, 1 still on the run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three men on the run after police said they cut their electronic monitoring devices off have been arrested. The Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team called them “violent felons” and said one more suspect was still on the run.

Police said 21-year-old Jyleel Parker cut his electronic monitoring device on Oct. 14. Parker was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a weapon into moving vehicle, interfering with electronic monitoring device, and damage to property. Police said he was arrested on Nov. 9 by members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

Javier Hasty, 19, was also arrested Nov. 9, after he was accused of cutting off his monitoring device in early September. He was facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, interfering with electronic monitoring device, and damage to property.

Hasty

Parker

Willis

Tajae Wakely

Zavareris Willis, 18, was arrested last week after police said he cut his electronic monitoring device on Oct. 2. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a weapon into occupied property, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, assault with physical injury to detention employee, malicious conduct by a prisoner, interfering with electronic monitoring device, and damage to property.

Police said Tajae Wakely, 19, cut his electronic monitoring device in July. He has not been arrested yet. Wakely faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, interfering with electronic monitoring device, and damage to property.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.