NC DOT image showing traffic still backed up as of 2:38 p.m. Sunday.

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were injured when a tractor-trailer smashed into another along Interstate 95 south of Fayetteville on the morning of New Year’s Day, officials said.

The crash was reported at 9:05 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Cumberland County near mile marker 41, which is the exit for South Main Street for Hope Mills, according to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper.

One lane was still closed in the area as of 2:40 p.m.

Officials said the wreck happened when one tractor-trailer was stopped because of mechnical problems. Another tractor-trailer heading south smashed into the stopped 18-wheeler, according to troopers.

One person pinned in one of the vehicles had to be extricated, troopers said.

A trooper said that three people were injured.

There was a small diesel spill from the fuel tanks of the tractor-trailers.

The entire southbound section of I-95 was closed for two hours.