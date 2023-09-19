SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people, including three children, were shot Monday night in Spring Lake, according to police.

On Monday at 7:45 p.m., Spring Lake Police responded to the area of South Sixth Street and NC Highway 210 regarding a report of a shooting.

After arriving and investigating, police said they discovered four people were shot and all four victims were in one vehicle. Spring Lake police determined the original location where the shooting happened was in the 200 block of South Sixth Street.

One woman and three children were transported to the hospital and police said they will not be identified. The juvenile’s injuries were non-life-threatening and the woman’s injuries are life threatening.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and there was no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Spring Lake Police at 910-436-0350.

Citizens can also contact Crimestoppers at (910)483-TIPS (8477) or Crimestoppers information can also be submitted by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.