FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A wave of 17 indictments has been made across the Fayetteville area in the past two months and enough fentanyl to kill 3.5 million people was taken off the streets.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, was joined by the mayor of Fayetteville, chief of police, and the Cumberland County sheriff to announce major breakthroughs in their ongoing efforts to combat violent crime and drug addiction. Those efforts have led to the indictments of 17 defendants who are facing more than 30 federal charges combined.

As Easley described, the slew of indictments and seizures were made in two separate efforts —one being part of an initiative called the Violent Crime Action Plan and the other being the work of the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force.

The first, also known as VCAP, focuses on getting guns out of the hands of dangerous felons while the task force gears its efforts toward combatting drug addiction and the criminal networks that drive those addictions.

Violent crime crackdowns (9 indictments)

“One of the most important ways to reduce gun violence is to keep guns out of the wrong hands,” Easley said.

Under the leadership of Assistant U.S. Attorney Chad Rhoades, actions that stemmed from the VCAP led to charges for nine of the total 17 indicted. Each of the nine defendants charged are felons who have been alleged to have possessed firearms. This offense can carry up to 15 years in federal prison.

Two of the nine defendants are suspected of having been involved in shootings at Fayetteville area hotels. One, Easley said, is suspected of firing a weapon at a housekeeper. The other is accused of shooting at police through the door of a hotel room while they were investigating another incident of a shot fired.

During this operation in which the nine were indicted, 16 guns and 1,500 rounds of ammunition were seized. In addition, nearly a kilogram of cocaine, an ounce of fentanyl, and 100 pills dosed with fentanyl and MDMA were found.

Four auto-sear machine gun switches were also seized. These have the capability of converting any semi-automatic Glock handguns into fully automatic machine guns, Easley said.

“Shooters should beware — if you commit a crime of violence or a drug trafficking offense and use a switch in your gun in furtherance of that crime, you will face a 30-year mandatory minimum in federal prison,” Easley. “Our violent crime operation has seized those fully automatic machine guns I mentioned, one of which was used in a shooting just 10 days prior.

“Gun violence and the trafficking of dangerous narcotics will not be tolerated. Not here, not in eastern North Carolina and not in the Fayetteville area,” said Easley.

Easley said the partnership of federal and local agencies is moving forward with cases every other week.

“Over the course of the last year, we’ve indicted far more than 17 cases in the context of that VCAP initiative,” he said.

Drug trafficking crackdowns (8 indictments, 3 convictions)

The remaining eight defendants stem from operations of the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force. This group’s aim is identifying the most significant drug pushers in the area and looking for ways to disrupt and dismantle their operations.

“At this moment, we have more organized crime and drug trafficking operations open in the Eastern District of North Carolina than we have ever had in the history of our office,” Easley said.

Meth, cocaine and more (8 indictments)

After executing search warrants through the task force, eight indictments have been issued. Five of the defendants are accused of being members of a methamphetamine trafficking organization led by Rick Dorrell McEntire, a formal federal felon based in Fayetteville.

“The organization is believed to have trafficked multi-kilogram quantities of highly pure methamphetamine for years,” Easley said.

Search warrants were executed last week at six residential and commercial locations in Fayetteville and the surrounding area. Guns, drugs, and cash were seized, including two high-end luxury vehicles — a 2021 Mercedez and a 2022 Cadillac Escalade.

The Fentanyl Case (3 convictions)

Convictions were also made for a Fayetteville-based set of three defendants in an international fentanyl trafficking ring with direct ties to the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel, according to Easley.

“The organization used Fayetteville as a hub, supplying dozens of kilograms of fentanyl throughout the United States — Chicago, Baltimore and Atlanta included,” Easley said.

A federal jury found Hector Perez Valenzuela guilty after he was caught with 7 kilograms of pure fentanyl in a traffic stop that came from a stash house in Fayetteville.

“The kilos found in the traffic stop were locked in a toolbox, wrapped in electrical tape, and covered in grease in an ill-advised effort to throw off drug dogs,” Easley said.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, 1 kilogram of fentanyl is enough to kill potentially 500,000 people with just 2 milligrams being a deadly dose.

“The seven kilograms of fentanyl that were seized in this operation had the ability to completely wipe out the populations of Raleigh, Wilmington, New Bern, Goldsboro, and Fayetteville — not once, not twice, but three times,” said Easley.

In total, the fentanyl trafficking ring was held accountable for distributing more than 40 kilograms of fentanyl around the country, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Protecting the community from large and small actors

While Easley said it’s important for Fayetteville and other eastern N.C. communities to know these operations are making a “significant impact,” he also acknowledged that many who are impacted by overdose deaths in their families are also highly concerned about local dealers.

“We can’t just focus on prosecuting large criminal networks that act from far out of North Carolina when it’s quite often the local dealers who are lacing this fentanyl into their drug supply in ways that drug users can’t predict,” Easley said.

“Every young person needs to know — this is not 2008. You cannot dabble with drugs in 2023. Fentanyl is laced into everything we’re seeing. The risk is tremendous, you are rolling the dice with your life,” he added.

To the dealers lacing fentanyl into their supplies to make them more addictive so they can make more money, Easley had this to say for the partnership that is cracking down on these crimes:

“We will prosecute you for death by distribution and you will face serious sentences in federal prison.”

Is Fayetteville uniquely vulnerable to drug trafficking?

When asked about the environmental factors that might make Fayetteville more susceptible to drug trafficking crimes, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin stepped up to speak.

He was direct in saying people in Fayetteville’s marginalized communities are impacted most by guns and drugs.

“I don’t know that Fayetteville is unique to that, but I do know that we have prioritized that in the leadership from a policy perspective to make sure that our local police department has the resources to not only deal with [criminals] after the fact, but also proactively to work with our local communities,” Colvin said.

Easley also turned to Police Chief Kemberle Braden, commending him for his community-led initiatives and for the trust he is building within the city and surrounding areas.

"Our partnership with our federal agencies and the U.S. Attorney's Office remains strong in order to keep the Fayetteville community safe and secure," said Braden.

Evidence, details and charges

Details including evidence in these operations is being restricted until it can be revealed in court.

Representatives from the DEA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also part of the announcement and initiatives.

The following list shows all defendants and their charges. All are considered innocent until proven guilty.

VCAP initiative charges:

Norman Vincent Brown, 33, felon in possession of a firearm;

Malik Crawford, 26, interference with commerce by robbery and possession of firearm during a crime of violence;

Joseph Monroe Griffin, 33, felon in possession of a firearm;

Ondrilleis Malloy, 26, felon in possession of a firearm;

Demarco McLucas, 22, felon in possession of a firearm;

Tammy Michelle Mitchell, 42, felon in possession of a firearm;

Anthony Thomas, 27, interference with commerce by robbery and possession of firearm during a crime of violence;

Samuel Thompson, 20, possession of a machine gun and felon in possession of a firearm; and

Zaire Whitten, age 26, felon in possession of a firearm

Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force charges: