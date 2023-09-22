FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men have been arrested and charged in connection to a late-August killing.

Montez Lofton, 24, Justin Shumpert, 28, and Jordan Bernal, 22, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Ernest Bullock, Fayetteville police said Friday.

The deadly shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Bonanza Drive on Aug. 26, police said. Another person was injured and taken to a hospital. The victims were found in an open field in that block. Police said both had been shot in a car.

The three men were also charged with the following:

attempted first-degree murder

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill,

discharge of a weapon into occupied property, and

felony conspiracy.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Berrios-Rivera at (910) 703-6243.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.